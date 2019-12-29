Ex-CM Parsekar finds fault with DoE notices to 212 school heads

Panaji: Former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar has flayed the department of education (DoE) for “illegally” issuing show-cause notices to the heads – principals or headmasters – of 212 schools in Goa, for their absence at the meeting convened to discuss some of the major programmes, which the central government has initiated in the state.

The meeting was convened jointly by the State Council of Education Research and Training, Goa Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Adult Education and the department of education, on December 18, at the directorate of technical education hall, Porvorim.

Parsekar, who had also handled the education portfolio, told this daily on Saturday that the director of education has no authority to issue memos/ show-cause notices to the heads of the schools.

“The employer of the principal or headmaster of a school is the chairman of the school managing committee, and if the director of education has any grievance against the principal or headmaster of a school then it should be communicated to the chairman of the school managing committee,” he maintained observing that the director of education is setting up wrong precedence by sending such show-cause notices directly to the school principals and headmasters.

Parsekar, who is himself a well-known educationist and running a school as well as college in

Pernem taluka, further said that the action of the department of education violates the existing employment rules.

Speaking further, the former chief minister said that the e-mail as regards the December 18 meeting was sent to the government schools and government-aided schools on December 17, just 24 hours before its scheduled time.

“Furthermore, as per the annual calendar of activities in school, many schools had gathering or school programmes scheduled on December 18, and therefore the principals/ headmasters of these schools had to compulsorily attend the same, by skipping the particular meeting,” he justified.

Incidentally, the meeting was convened to discuss programmes such as celebration of 70th year of adoption of Constitution of India; Fit India Movement; Ek Bharath, Shresth Bharath; Pariksha pe Charcha and Kala Uthsav, which have been initiated by the central government of the Bharatiya Janata Party to which Parsekar belongs.

Although principals/ headmasters of many schools attended the December 18 meeting, altogether 159 aided schools and 53 government schools went unrepresented.

Meanwhile, many of the schools have demanded withdrawal of the show-cause notices by the department of education stating that the e-mail about this meeting should have been sent at least a week before the meeting and not just 24 hours earlier.

It may be recalled that the show-cause notices had stated, “In spite of being issued the meeting notice you failed to attend the said meeting,” further pointing out, “Therefore, you are hereby called to show cause for your wilful absence within seven days of receipt of this notice, failing which action as deemed fit shall be taken against you.”