Everything you need to know about Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Kul Bhushan

Apple’s latest smartphones, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 are on sale across offline retailers and e-commerce platforms. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, here are a few important things you should know.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Price and colour options

The base model of the Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) is priced at `64,000. The 256GB version of the iPhone 8 costs `77,000. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB and 256GB models are priced at `73,000 and `86,000 respectively. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available in gold, silver and space grey colour options.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Accessories

Apple is offering in-house designed accessories including leather and silicon cases in a variety of colour options, which start at `3,100. The company is also offering lightning docks in colour-matching metallic finishes for `4,700.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Where to buy, deals and offers

The new Apple smartphones are available online on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Jio.com, and offline stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Brightstar. The smartphones are also available through authorised resellers such as Redington.

Ahead of the launch, all major e-commerce companies have been offering a number of attractive deals on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Reliance Digital is offering a buyback offer under which one is eligible for “70 per cent of the original purchase price as buyback amount on return of the device after a year.”

Amazon.in, MyJio, Jio.com and JioStore are also offering the same buyback offer. Customers who make the purchase through Citibank credit card are eligible for `10,000 cashback on purchase of the new iPhone on the first day of the sale.

On Flipkart, customers can avail a No Cost EMI, which starts at `5,334 for the base model of the iPhone 8. It is also offering an additional discount of up to `23,000 on exchanging your older smartphone. There’s another `3,000 discount on exchange of your older iPhone.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display whereas the bigger iPhone 8 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Retina HD display. The two smartphones run on iOS 11 out-of-the-box and are powered by A11 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 8 has a 12-megapixel camera with features such as LED flash, HDR mode and support for 4K videos. The iPhone 8 Plus sports dual 12-megapixel rear cameras including a Portrait Lighting, which delivers unique photo effects. Both the smartphones come with wireless charging support, IP67 certification for water and dust-resistance, and TouchID fingerprint sensor.

(HT Media)