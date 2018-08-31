Everything classic

NT BUZZ

The Directorate of Art and Culture, Government of Goa together with India International Rural Cultural Centre, New Delhi, will organise a lecture dance demonstration series in Indian classical dance in 24 Goa schools from September 3 to 8.

The series will be conducted by Amartyya Chatterjee (Ghosh) from Pune, (Kathak dancer and performer) and Revathi Srinivasraghavan from Bengaluru (Bharatanatyam dancer) and aims to strengthen the cultural values in education and also create awareness among students about the rich cultural heritage i.e. dance and music.

Chatterjee (Ghosh) holds a Senior Diploma in Kathak and a Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication. She trained in Kathak under Pt Santosh Kumar Chatterjee, Madhumita Roy and Saswati Sen and has presented Kathak recitals on several forums both in the country and abroad. Besides this, she has acted in a Bengali feature film Chiti and has recently choreographed for the reality show Dance Bangla Dance on Zee TV. She also runs the Manan-School of Dance at Kolkata and teaches traditional kathak in Heels Dance Academy, Pune.

She will conduct lectures in 12 schools: Lokshikshan High School, Dhargal; Alorna Panchkroshi High School, Alorna; G S Amonkar Vidya Mandir, Mapusa; Kirti Vidyalaya, Siolim; Government High School, Amona; Mahalakshmi High School, Kudnem; Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Valpoi; Unity High School, Valpoi; Shri Kamakshi High School, Shiroda; Shree Mahalaxmi English High School, Talaulim; People’s High School, Panaji and Old Goa Educational Institute, Katyebhat, Old Goa.

Revathi Srinivasraghavan is a choreographer, teacher, and Bharatanatyam dancer. After her initial tutelage under the late Guru Komalavalli Krishnamani, she learned the nuances of the art from the late Kalaimamani Kadirvelu Pillai. She learned the intricacies of Abhinaya from Guru Padma Bhushan, Kalanidhi Narayanan, and S P Srinivasan and underwent training in Konnakol under T S Nandakuma. She is currently training under Satish Krishnamurthy. Srinivasraghavan holds a Master’s degree in Fine Arts. She is a graded artiste of the Doordarshan and has been empanelled by the Ministry of Culture – Festival of India Cell under the Panel of Artists selected for participation in festivals of India abroad.

She will conduct the series in Our Lady of Fatima High School, Rivona; Government High School, Netorlim; Gomantak Vidyalaya, Piliem; Matoshri Anandibai Vaman Marathe Vidyalaya, Tamsoda; Presentation Convent High School, Fatorda; Bhatikar Model High School, Margao; Government High School, Agonda; Shri Malllikarjun Vidyalaya High School, Canacona; Lokvishwas Pratisthan’s High School, Sirvoi; Vivekanand Higher Secondary School, Balli; Our Lady of Candelaria High School, Vasco-Da-Gama and Municipal High School, Vasco.