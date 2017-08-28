Every person has unique creativity: Hawaldar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The students of Sanjay Centre for Special Education (SCSE) Goa, Porvorim and its branches such as Sanjay School, Curchorem, Sanjay School, Vasco and Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Centre have exhibited art and craft exhibition at Kala Academy.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the hands of Secretary Finance Daulatrao Hawaldar.

The chairman of SCSE Goa, Porvorim Guruprasad Pawaskar welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

In his welcome speech, he appreciated the students and teachers for their efforts and requested them to continue it in the future too.

Daulatrao Hawaldar said, “Every person has a unique creativity and when a person is good in art he/she is close to the nature.”

He congratulated the management for taking such initiative in exhibiting the creative work of the students.

He also appreciated the students and teachers. Teacher Pranita Shet compered and also proposed the vote of thanks.

The other dignitaries present were Taha Haaziq, member secretary, Sanjay Centre for Special Education Goa and Seema Shetgaonkar, treasurer, PTA, Sanjay Centre for Special Education Goa.