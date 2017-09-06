Every minister to have two special officers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Every minister in the state cabinet will now have two special officers who will be experts in fields related to the department.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday that the state cabinet approved creation of one post of OSD-II and one post of advisor/consultant in the office of each of the cabinet minister.

“These will be additional officers in the office of the cabinet ministers. OSDs will be civil service level officers while the advisor-cum-consultants will be experts in various fields who will assist the ministers,” he said. The government will select these officers by inviting applications through advertisements. The personnel department will be the appointing authority.

The service of these officers will be co-terminus with the ministers.

“Today world is changing very fast due to Internet and other things. So, the government thought that it needs good, young and experience people to advise the ministers on various issues,” he said.