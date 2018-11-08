Even Cong is not in favour of midterm polls: Mauvin

VASCO: Trying to put to rest the apprehensions that the state will go to midterm polls, Minister for Protocol and Hospitality Mauvin Godinho has said that nobody including the Congress is in favour of midterm polls.

Godinho was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of commissioning the new modified departure entry gates and renovated washrooms facilities at the international arrival immigration area of terminal building of Dabolim airport on Wednesday in the presence of airport director Bhupesh Chand Hans Negi and other officials of the AAI.

As part of ongoing work of upgrading of Dabolim airport, one fully renovated washroom in international arrival immigration area and two new gates for departure and entry were inaugurated on Wednesday at the hands of Minister for Protocol and Hospitality Mauvin Godinho.

The washroom for males has been equipped with baby diaper changing facility. The new gates are with vestibules to avoid air conditioning loss. The Dabolim international airport now will have four departure and entry gates in place of the earlier two.

Three gates are exclusively for passengers and one gate is earmarked exclusively for staff, elderly, PRM and VIPs. More gates will reduce the waiting time at the entrance.

Ongoing modification works in the functional terminal are a challenge for AAI engineering and operations department which is managed efficiently by AAI officers with coordination and support of all stakeholders.

“I don’t think anybody in his right senses would like to burden Goans with general elections or assembly elections within two years time,” said Godinho adding midterm elections held in the past have annoyed people and no one wants them. He said that Congress does not have the numbers to prove majority as two of its legislators have joined BJP.

When asked whether there is a revolt by some senior BJP leaders due to the induction of Congressmen, Godinho stated that you cannot satisfy each and everybody cent per cent.

Meanwhile, over the drop in number of chartered flights this season, Godinho said that there is a temporary decrease in the number of chartered flights this season, but there has been a proportional increase in number of domestic tourists footfall in state.

Godinho further said that the increase in number of air commuters has vindicated the government’s decision to set up another airport in the state at Mopa. He said, “At one time, there were arguments on whether we need Mopa. We have seen the air passenger traffic increasing at Dabolim. Now it is clear that both the airports will co-exit.”