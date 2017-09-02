Even as Paliencar opposes, Lobo all for hosting EDMs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Nearly a fortnight after Water Resources Minister Vinod Paliencar opposed electronic dance music festivals (EDMs) in the state, Deputy Speaker and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Saturday said that he is open to hosting EDM festival in his constituency and urged the government to include EDMs in the tourism calendar to avoid controversies related to EDMs.

“EDMs are a part of Goa tourism and if I was the chief minister, I would have made EDM a part of government festivals. EDM should be on the Goa tourism’s calendar as one of its regular annual festivals. Dates for hosting the festival should also be written on the calendar like that of Shigmo and Carnival and once it is written on the calendar, then I feel no one can challenge it, not even a minister,” said Lobo while speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ over phone.

“If somebody wants to organise EDM festival in Calangute and Candolim, we are open to it. When we speak about EDMs, we should keep drugs out of our mind and think about such festivals from the tourism point of view,” he said. Lobo opined that EDM festival should be divided into two parts – one EDM should be held in December and another in April after exams of higher secondary students.

Denying that drugs are sold at EDM venues, Lobo said that it is the duty of the enforcement agencies like Anti Narcotic Cell, Narcotic Control Bureau and the local police stations to keep a tab on the flow of drugs. “The people who are selling drugs are not EDM organisers, and drugs are not sold at the festival venues. Drugs are sold at the same locations where they are being sold today. How can one accuse the EDM festivals and promoters of selling drugs?” he questioned.

Commenting on the pending dues that EDM promoters owe the state government, Lobo said, “Tourism department and the government should get its revenue. The Sunburn promoters are saying that government owes around Rs 5 crore to them and on the other hand, the state government says that it is the Sunburn promoter, who owes it some amount. I feel we have highly qualified accountants in the department. They should sit and finalise. I feel politicians who have no knowledge about it should not speak on the issue; instead, officials of the department, particularly the accounts department, have to come out with the figure on who owes the money and what is the amount that needs to be paid.”

He further suggested that the state government should organise EDMs on its own wherein it can earn money directly. “The tourism department should come up with an open international bid and let EDM promoters bid for it after which tender can be awarded to the highest bidder. The bid can be for three years so that the promoter can invest enough money to create infrastructure and the money that he invests can be recovered by him in the first year, while in the rest two years he can earn profit. At the same time, Goa government can also earn good revenue through the three-year tender,” he said.