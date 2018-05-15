Even a year and half after demonetisation, notes of Rs 200, Rs 50 still scarce

PANAJI: Nearly one-and-half year after demonetisation, the availability of Rs 200 and Rs 50 currency notes needed for daily transactions continues to be scarce in the state with residents yet to lay their hands on them easily.

Information gathered by The Navhind Times reveals that the currency notes are in poor circulation, as they are not being dispensed by the automated teller machines or ATMs while banks are also miserly in handing them out to customers at the time of withdrawal.

The Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes are essential for daily purchase of commodities. For the labour and the working classes, it is the preferred currency apart from the Rs 100 notes.

According to bank officials, the delay in calibrating the ATM machines has led to the limited supply of Rs 200 and Rs 50 denomination notes. Officials claimed there is no shortage in the denominations. While some banks said that they have more or less completed the calibration exercise, others revealed that they are in the process of doing so.

A State Bank of India source said that all the 150 ATMs of the bank have been calibrated to dispense Rs 200 notes. However, several customers using the machines said that it is rare to come across a Rs 200 note.

A senior official at Bank of India said that the supply of the lower denomination notes from the bank’s ATMs would soon commence, as 71 out of 75 machines have been calibrated. On the other hand, an official from Bank of Maharashtra said that the calibration is underway. “The calibration is going on pan-India and machines in other states too are not dispensing the new notes,” said the official. According to the banks, the calibration is taking time because ATMs are outsourced and “the delay is from the outsourcing end.” Meanwhile, it is learnt that even after calibration, the ATMs in the state will not dispense Rs 50 notes because of the design of the machines. “The newly calibrated teller machines are designed with four sachets and can only hold Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes,” pointed out a bank’s senior source. He said that supply of Rs 50 notes will be only through bank branches over the counter.

Post demonetisation, to overcome the problem of ‘change’ caused by Rs 2,000 notes, the government had introduced lower denomination notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 in the market. Further, prior to demonetisation, residents could withdraw all denomination notes from the ATMs. With limited availability of Rs 50 notes in the future, it is likely that people will be troubled by the lack of change.