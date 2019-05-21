‘Even a drop of pollution in Ganga matter of concern’

New Delhi: Even a drop of pollution in Ganga is a matter of concern and the attitude of all authorities should be stringent to protect the river, the National Green Tribunal has said while seeking concrete action plan on the issue.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel pulled up the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) over its action plan for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and said it does not show concrete plans with prompt timelines and effort in prohibiting pollution. “The NMCG has not filed the precise information about the status of projects planned and executed between Kanpur to Ganga Sagar,” the bench said.

Thus, the affidavit of the NMCG is of no assistance.

The counsel appearing for the NMCG is not ready and is merely dependent on Praveen Kumar, Director (Technical), NMCG who is also not competent to assist this tribunal. During the interaction, we find his approach to be to help the polluters instead of remedying the pollution which is the mandate of law and the orders of this tribunal,” the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said.

It asked the NMCG to take remedial action so that assistance of a suitable person is provided to this tribunal with precise information failing which the tribunal may consider coercive measures against it. The tribunal also asked the concerned states to take the matter seriously and assist the bench with precise information either through senior officers or through counsel.

“No counsel is present on behalf of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. It is the responsibility of all the five states to ensure that water quality at every point meets the standards and if there is a violation, the violators are proceeded against in accordance with the law by way of prosecution, closure of polluting activities and payment of compensation for damage to the environment. We direct Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal to place the status of water quality in the respective states on their websites and update the same on a monthly basis indicating fitness of water at various places for drinking or bathing purposes. The CPCB may indicate water quality of the Ganga river at boundaries of the said states on its website,” the tribunal said.