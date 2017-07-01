European Union Film Festival inaugurated

NT BUZZ

“Over the years European Union Film Festival (EUFF) has spread across more cities covering prestigious venues and opening up the festival to more audiences. The relationship between European Union and India has grown stronger and deeper over the last few years,” said charge d’affaires, Delegation of European Union to India, Cesare Onestini at the inaugural ceremony of the 22nd edition of the EUFF held at ESG, Panaji on Saturday. He further added that this relationship has been seen through the increasing number of European representatives in India.

Cesare stated that both India and Europe have diverse cultures and rich traditions. “Cinema is part of a universal language to understand diverse cultures and traditions from across the globe. The films at the festival will provide the audience glimpses of the European Union; what is happening there, fantasy stories and more,” said Cesare.

The festival features a bouquet of 22 latest and award winning European films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Also present for the inaugural function were vice-chairman of ESG, Rajendra Talak and general manager of ESG, Mrunal Walke. The formal function was followed by the screening of Belgian film ‘Flying Home’.

(The festival is open to all above 18 years.)