Essential services exempted from curbs

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In view of the chaos among people about restrictions on essential services, North and South Goa collectors on Monday issued a modification to the earlier order exempting 23 essential services from the three-day extended ‘Janata Curfew’ period.

The collector has allowed opening of shops selling grocery items, milk, bread, fruit, vegetable, meat and fish including departmental stores and supermarket only for five hours between 6 am and 11 am up to Wednesday.

The government on Monday did not allow the markets to function during the extended ‘Janata Curfew’ period to avoid overcrowding in the market that created a panicky situation.

The list of services exempted from the curfew are offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties, Police, defence establishments, central police and paramilitary organisations, health, banks and ATMs, telecom, Internet and Postal services, petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies and their godowns and transportation activities, fire, prisons, electricity, water supply, bottled water and sewerage, municipal services, solid waste management, community and public toilets, animal husbandry, animal or cattle feed and veterinary services, directorate of Accounts only for salary, wages, contingent health and essential services-related expenditure.

It also includes print and electronic media, dairy activities, chemists including pharmaceutical manufacturing distribution and wholesalers, production and manufacturing units which require continuous process after obtaining required permissions from the Collector, manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities and their packaging, and private establishments that support the above services or are linked to the efforts for containment of COVID-19.