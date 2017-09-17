Sunday , 17 September 2017
ESIC Hospital at Margao needs a big push

Posted by: nt September 17, 2017 in Goa News

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO: The 40,000-odd employees of various companies  registered with the  Employees State Insurance  Corporation (ESIC) are inconvenienced as its Rs 84 crore  ‘state-of-the-art’  hospital near Rajendra Prasad Stadium, Margao, has no required medical facilities for them.

And, the situation there has been pathetic for the last  three years, thanks to the governments be it state or central for  neglecting the hospital, which is largely meant for the class four employees.

However, the workers continue to contribute, from their salaries regularly, to the ESIC.

The 20-bedded hospital, with hardly any medical services, is facing a shortage of 30 doctors,14 clerical staff, 129, paramedical staff and 5  MTS.

And, it is difficult to believe that there is no infrastructure, proportionate to size of the structure, no  fire  safety  system and  no proper sewerage system even after three years of its commissioning  in March 2014, which was done at the hands of the then Union minister  Oscar  Fernandes in presence of then chief minister, who is incidentally holding the top post now too.

Nothing has been done to provide 1010KVA  DG sets. The AMCs for lifts of the hospital building have not been finalised. And, interestingly the warranty period is nearing the end. Fifty per cent of the  equipment are yet to be brought to the hospital.

This apart, the  doctors and other staff working here have their share of  problems. Many doctors are worried about their future considering the way, the  hospital is being run. However, Dr  Vishwajit Faldesai  hopes to have a  change in the situation that will draw the employees for treatment in the future.  Presently, there  are limited  services provided to the ESIC member- patients.

In this backdrop, the assurance of the Labour Minister Rohan Khaute, who  took stock of the situation  at the hospital on  Thursday, to  make it fully operational in next  45 days, seems to be difficult to fulfil.

The former labour minister Avertano Furtado despite his repetitive attempts could not succeed in providing the required medical services to the employees at the hospital.

“I took stock of the situation today (Thursday). Directed the authorities to complete the process of procuring the equipment.  Discussion was held on the shortfalls at the hospitals and soon it will be addressed in consultation with the Chief Minister. I am  going to have another  2 review meetings to follow up the works,’’ Khaunte said, while speaking to this  reporter.

He was apologetic as the employees could not get the needed services at the hospital.

