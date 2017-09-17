ESIC Hospital at Margao needs a big push

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO: The 40,000-odd employees of various companies registered with the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are inconvenienced as its Rs 84 crore ‘state-of-the-art’ hospital near Rajendra Prasad Stadium, Margao, has no required medical facilities for them.

And, the situation there has been pathetic for the last three years, thanks to the governments be it state or central for neglecting the hospital, which is largely meant for the class four employees.

However, the workers continue to contribute, from their salaries regularly, to the ESIC.

The 20-bedded hospital, with hardly any medical services, is facing a shortage of 30 doctors,14 clerical staff, 129, paramedical staff and 5 MTS.

And, it is difficult to believe that there is no infrastructure, proportionate to size of the structure, no fire safety system and no proper sewerage system even after three years of its commissioning in March 2014, which was done at the hands of the then Union minister Oscar Fernandes in presence of then chief minister, who is incidentally holding the top post now too.

Nothing has been done to provide 1010KVA DG sets. The AMCs for lifts of the hospital building have not been finalised. And, interestingly the warranty period is nearing the end. Fifty per cent of the equipment are yet to be brought to the hospital.

This apart, the doctors and other staff working here have their share of problems. Many doctors are worried about their future considering the way, the hospital is being run. However, Dr Vishwajit Faldesai hopes to have a change in the situation that will draw the employees for treatment in the future. Presently, there are limited services provided to the ESIC member- patients.

In this backdrop, the assurance of the Labour Minister Rohan Khaute, who took stock of the situation at the hospital on Thursday, to make it fully operational in next 45 days, seems to be difficult to fulfil.

The former labour minister Avertano Furtado despite his repetitive attempts could not succeed in providing the required medical services to the employees at the hospital.

“I took stock of the situation today (Thursday). Directed the authorities to complete the process of procuring the equipment. Discussion was held on the shortfalls at the hospitals and soon it will be addressed in consultation with the Chief Minister. I am going to have another 2 review meetings to follow up the works,’’ Khaunte said, while speaking to this reporter.

He was apologetic as the employees could not get the needed services at the hospital.