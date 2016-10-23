ESI Hospital doctors demand DACP scheme pay scale

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Doctors working at the ESI Hospital, Margao, have handed over a memorandum to Labour Minister urging him to implement pay scales as per Dynamic Assured Carrier Progression (DACP) Scheme, which has been denied to them for past five years.

They have stated in the memorandum that all the doctors working in the government hospitals are being paid as per DACP scheme except the doctors working at the ESI Hospital.

As per the memorandum, they had approached the concerned Minister earlier who had assured them that the matter will be resolved before implementation of the seventh pay commission however so far no decision to that effect has been taken.

Although they met and discussed the matter with the concerned government officers, they are not paid as per the DACP scheme pay scales, it has been mentioned.

They have alleged that while implementing the scales under DACP scheme, two doctors from North Goa from ESI Hospital were given hike in pay by mentioning different dates but other 30 doctors working in ESI hospitals were denied their due.

It is learnt that of the doctors who is enjoying administrative position and who has been given benefit under DACP scheme are creating hurdles in forwarding the aggrieved ESI Hospital doctors representation to higher authorities.

The doctors have also alleged that neither their annual performance report files are considered nor they are given hike in pay as recommended under (DACP) scheme. According to sources, ESI Hospital at Margao which has capacity to treat 100 patients at a time, has only 10 beds in a good condition.

The aggrieved ESI Hospital doctors hope that their grievances will be heard and that the government will pay them as per the DACP scheme.