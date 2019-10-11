ESG in ‘hibernation’ over IFFI’s unofficial section

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT

Panaji

The Entertainment Society of Goa, with just over a month left for the curtains to go up on the International Film Festival of India 2019, is yet to invite entries for the ‘Special Goan Section Konkani/ Marathi Films’, an unofficial section screening the Goan films at the annual film fiesta.

On the other hand, no Goan film – feature as well as non-feature film/ short film – has found a place in the Indian Panorama section of IFFI 2019.

As per the available information, seven locally made films were submitted to the directorate of film festivals, including ‘Amori’, ‘Glory’ and ‘Miranda House’.

The government as well as its ESG, which is a partner of the DFF in organisation of the mega film fiesta in the state, are being held responsible for failing to get entry for the locally made films in the prestigious Indian Panorama section.

It was also argued that earlier this year, a locally made Konkani feature film, ‘Amori’ had bagged the Best Konkani Film award, while a Goan non-feature Marathi film, ‘Kharvas’ had won the Best Short Fiction Film award at the 66th National Film Awards, and could have been selected in the Indian Panorama section, but the jury ignored them.

However, to understand the issue, it is very important to know the method of selection of films under the Indian Panorama section. In fact, the directorate of film festivals invites entries from filmmakers, every year for preparing a list of films to be screened under this section.

The DFF, through this process selects a maximum of 26 feature films and 21 non-feature films, and a separate jury is appointed for selection of films under each of this category.

This year, the jury to select feature films was headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, while jury to choose non-feature films

was headed by documentary filmmaker Rajendra Janglay.

One of the important criteria for submitting films for their selection under the Indian Panorama section is: “The completion year of production of the films should be during the last 12 months preceding the festival that is August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, for this film festival. The applicants should also submit a declaration stating the date of completion year of production in the format as prescribed. Films certified by Central Board of Film Certification, during the period August 1, 2018 t0 July 31, 2019 are also eligible, for IFFI 2019.”

Incidentally, there is no compulsion on the jury of the Indian Panorama section to select every film that has been honoured at the National Film Awards. The jury can also select films, which it feels are meritorious but have not been awarded prizes at the National Film Awards.

Here it is pertinent to note that in the year 2015, ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’, a Konkani film won Best Konkani Film award at the 62nd National Film Awards and was screened at the IFFI 2015.

Furthermore, ‘K Sera Sera’ another Konkani film was screened at the IFFI 2016; this film went on to win Best Konkani Film award at the 64th National Film Awards, declared and presented the subsequent year, that is in 2017.

The next year, IFFI 2017 witnessed screening of another Konkani film, ‘Juze’ made by Goan filmmaker, which has not won any National Award. No Goan film found place in the Indian Panorama section at the IFFI 2018.

All these examples clearly points out that there is no connection between a Goan film winning National Award, and its selection for screening at the IFFI.

IFFI being an internationally recognised film festival, there cannot be a criterion, which states that Goan films must be compulsorily selected under Indian Panorama section because the film festival is held in Goa.

As an alternative, in 2009, the state government managed to obtain permission from the Union ministry of information and broadcasting to introduce ‘Goa as celluloid destination’, at the IFFI. This unofficial section, not directly linked to IFFI, has been screening Goan films – feature as well as non-feature films – over the years, with the particular section undergoing change in its name several times. Last year, this section was called ‘Special Goan Section Konkani/ Marathi Films’ and one Goan short film was screened under the same.

One of the three jury members, appointed for selecting local films under the ‘Special Goan Section Konkani/ Marathi Films’, for IFFI 2018 said that last year, four to five entries were received under this section including ‘Amizade’, a Konkani feature film, which was not selected by the jury.

“In fact, most of the entries received last year were not worth screening at a platform like IFFI even under the unofficial section. Hence only one short film, ‘Seetee’ directed by Gopinath Chandelkar, was screened at IFFI 2019,” he informed.

This year, IFFI 2019 will screen 26 feature films under Indian Panorama, including ‘Hellaro’, a Gujarati film as the opening film of this section, while it will have 15 non-feature films, including ‘Nooreh’, which will be the opening non-feature film.