Escaped accused found hiding on Verna terrace

MARGAO: Paul Chima arrested by Margao police in connection with a case of house theft who had escaped from police custody has been arrested by the Fatorda police. His associates Zakir Ali has also been arrested and lodged in police custody.

Fatorda police station PI Navlesh Dessai said that in a mid night search operation a raid was conducted at three locations at Birla, an industry at Verna IDC, and a building located at Keserval Verna hillock.

The accused Paul Chima along with his associate Zakir Ali were arrested by PI Navlesh Dessai and his team in the wee hours where they were hiding on the terrace of the building.

Paul Chima escaped from Margao police lawful custody on Aug 4, 2018 and he is the most wanted criminal of the Goa police having been wanted in several house breaking thefts, robbery and chain snatching cases.

South Goa SP Arvind Gawas said that since August 4 the alleged accused was absconding after he escaped from Margao’s Hospicio hospital where he was admitted for treatment,

Fatorda police received tipoff that Chima and Ali were sleeping on an open terrace of a five storied building at Keserval. Police said that close to the building there is a hill where the accused used to get up early in the morning and hide. They then returned back to the building after dusk.

Navlesh Dessai said that based on the complaint an offence has been registered against the alleged accused under Section 224 of IPC for escaping from police custody.

Meanwhile, Margao town police submitted a report of the case from police custody to the South Goa superintendent of police. The three police personnel posted on duty to guard the accused have been placed under suspension. Police provided their names as Sanjay Velip, Rishet Devidas and Harish Bhattukadi. Police said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.