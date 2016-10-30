Ernesto Moniz conferred with ‘Eminent Engineer’ title

MARGAO: Engineer Ernesto Moniz has been conferred with the title of ‘Eminent Engineer’ and was honoured at the hands of Governor Dr Mridula Sinha at the inaugural session of the 32nd National Convention of Civil Engineers held in the Goa University campus.

This award was given in recognition of his contribution to the engineering profession by the Institution of Engineers (India).

Moniz is well known in engineering fraternity in Goa, and is held in high esteem and respect by his professional colleagues and friends. A graduate of the University of Mysore, Moniz has spent forty six years in civil engineering field in planning, designing, supervising and completing various building projects, executed not only in Goa but also in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He is a chartered engineer, Fellow of Institution of Engineers (India), senior professional engineer, registered valuer under W T Act, Fellow of Institution of Valuers, India, and Life Member of Indian Concrete Institute. He has been the past chairman of the Goa Centre of the Institution of Engineers (India) and also served as Member of Town and Country Planning Board, Government of Goa and Member Telephone Advisory Committee, Government of India.