Eric Sequeira from Sharda Mandir HS wins National Essay Writing Competiton

Upgrade (a Unit of Kakode Trading LLP) organised two pre-event competitions and the winners of the same were announced at Upgrade Connect. The events were a drawing competition themed Swachh Bharat and an essay competition themed ‘Upgrade India’. Winners are as follows

First place in the open to all category for the essay writing competition was won by Karthik Shankar from Mumbai who received a cash prize of `10,000 and second place was won by Umesh Padmanabha and Shaila Wagle who received a cash prize of `5,000 followed by two more consolation prizes. First place in the school category for the essay writing competition was secured by Eric Sequeira from Sharda Mandir High School who received a cash prize of `10,000 and second place was awarded to Vidhi Borkar from Bhatikar Model High School who received a cash prize of `5,000.

First place in category A (class four and below) for the drawing competition was won by Pauravi Paresh Naik from Mushtifund English Primary School who received a cash prize of `5000; second place was secured by Sanvi Naik and third place was awarded to Varad Suraj Usapkar who received a cash prize of `3000 and `2000 respectively.

First place in category B (class five to 10) for the drawing competition was awarded to Prajwal Manish Jaiswal from Mumbai; second place was won by Vidhi Sanjay Shet and third place was secured by Sonam Panandikar .

First place in category C (Open to all) for the drawing competition was won by Shyamni Sasisharan, Margao who received a cash prize of `5,000; second place was awarded to Shailesh Chanekar and third place was secured by Vrundavan Asolkar. Prizes were awarded by Maendra Alvares, Ravindranath Pai Kakode and Priti Kakode.