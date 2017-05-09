Equipment likely to reduce road fatalities by 40%

PANAJI: Stating that in order to bring down the incidents of road accidents and fatalities in the state, the government has prepared an action plan, which will be implemented within the next 15 days, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday said that remedial classes at police stations will be conducted for habitual traffic violators, who also include non-helmet users, in addition to punishment and fines.

While replying to a calling attention moved by senior Congress leader and Poriem MLA Pratapsing Rane in the state assembly, the Chief Minister also said that he has instructed the police to ensure that fatal road accidents are reduced by 30 to 40 per cent by year-end.

Parrikar said that for effective enforcement of traffic laws and to control road accidents, equipment such as interceptor vehicles, speed radar guns, alcometers, cranes are in the process of being procured. He said that six interceptors, 20 speed radar guns and 40 breath analysers will be procured by the government. Besides, cat eyes, delineators and studs will also be used to regulate the flow of traffic, he said.

The Chief Minister said that from this year onwards, the government has also decided to create awareness about traffic rules among students in schools. He said that severe action will be taken against police personnel, who violate traffic rules and added that action could also lead to dismissal from service for repetitive offence.

Rane raised the issue saying that there is fear and anxiety in the minds of the people of Goa due to a rise in road fatalities due to reckless driving and demanded that strict measures be taken while issuing driving licences.

Chief Minister informed the House that apart from strict enforcement of traffic laws, special drives are organised from time to time to check traffic offences like drunk driving, riding without helmet, driving without licence, rash and negligent driving, occupying reserved seats meant for ladies in buses, denying right of pedestrian on zebra crossings, driving without or with improper number plate, driving with dazzling light or without light, carrying excess pillion rider, tinted glasses etc.

According to statistics provided by the government, during the year 2016, traffic police booked 3,63,051 traffic violators, while this year (till April 30) 96,223 traffic violators have been booked. Besides, in 2016, senior officers of Goa police issued 10,868 notices to traffic violators and this year (till April 30) 3,350 such notices have been issued under Section 133 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and the cases are compounded, failing which the cases are sent to court.

Parrikar further said that in an endeavour to reduce the number of accidents, after analyzing the accident data of five years from 2011 to 2015, traffic police has identified 58 accident-prone zones including 27 in north Goa and 31 in south. He further said that likewise, after analyzing the accident data of last three years (2014 to 2016), 37 black spots have been identified by traffic police, who have forwarded a proposal to the public works department for undertaking necessary road improvement. He said that various proposals for road improvement are sent to civic bodies from time to time. These include proposals for widening of roads, creation of slipways, construction of speed breakers/rumbler strips, painting of roads, marking/thick thermoplastic strips, erection of traffic signages etc.

In 2016, a total of 353 cases were recommended for suspension of driving licences as the drivers were involved in serious and fatal accidents, while this year (till April 30), 40 cases have been recommended for suspension of driving licence. He said that pursuant to the recommendations of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, during 2016, a total of 8,160 cases and this year (till April 30), a total of 1,208 cases have been sent to the transport department for suspension of driving licences.

“The thrust of road safety education has been to inculcate in the road users respect for proper and safe use of road and transportation and to spread road safety awareness among the masses. As a part of education drive, during the year 2016, a total of 27,447 students and 8,334 drivers were given lectures on road safety. This year, up to April 30, 7,555 students and 2,250 drivers were given lectures,” Parrikar said.

As a part of community policing, traffic police has created an account on Facebook wherein members of public can actively participate by uploading pictures of traffic violations witnessed by them as well as post their suggestions on the prevailing traffic scenario in Goa, said Parrikar.

Parrikar said that the directorate of transport has initiated steps and directed the executive staff to keep a strict vigil on traffic and issue challans, impose fines as per law and also propose cases for suspension of licence in cases such as dangerous driving, jumping of red light, driving without seat belts and without wearing helmet.