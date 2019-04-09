‘EPIC applications of most casino staffers rejected’

Panaji: The office of the chief electoral officer on Monday said the majority of applications from casino staffers for registering themselves as voters in the Porvorim constituency have been rejected as they failed to furnish required documents.

A senior officer said that around 820 casino staffers, who hail from the northeastern states but mostly from Mizoram and Manipur, had applied through online as well as an offline mode for elector photo identity card. However, as the applicants were not in the possession of requisite documents, the concerned electoral registration officer and assistant electoral registration officer rejected their applications.

The CEO had sought a report from the North Goa collector following a complaint filed by Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, who had alleged that casino staffers were illegally enrolled in the electoral roll.

“A majority of them failed to provide address proof… Some of the applicants voluntarily withdrew their applications,” said a senior officer of the CEO.

The state poll panel has received the report of the North Goa collector. The report will be examined by the CEO official, and if required, necessary action will be initiated in the matter.