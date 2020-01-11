Envoys meet civil society members in J&K

Jammu: In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, envoys of 15 countries including the US on Friday interacted with civil society members and were briefed by a high level team led by Chief Secretary BVR Subramanian and DGP Dilbag Singh.

Most delegates from civil society told the envoys that they supported the abrogation of Article 370.

The team arrived in the Kashmir valley on Thursday where they interacted with select political representatives, civil society members as well as military top brass even as the government rejected criticism that it a “guided tour”.

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster was among the Delhi-based envoys who spent around seven hours in Srinagar.

Last October, some members of the European Parliament had visited Srinagar but envoys had so far not been allowed to visit the valley.

The official team led by Chief Secretary and the DGP arrived on Friday morning and briefed the team on various aspects of the security situation post abrogation of Article 370 and carving out of two UTs, officials said.

The Chief Secretary and the DGP gave an overview of the security setup post abrogation of Article 370 and answered questions posed by the envoys on various issues including arrests, internet ban and law and order situation.

They briefed the envoys about ‘zero causality’ during the period, which they said was exemplary on the part of the police and security forces while dealing with the situation.

Financial commissioner, health, Atul Dulloo briefed the team about the health facilities created by the government to ensure people and patients do not face any problems and also gave an overview of the sector.

It was followed by the meeting with various delegations including West Pakistan refugees, J&K Gujjar United Front, PoK Refugees, Valmiki Samaj, lawyers and others, they said.

Answering questions posed by the envoys, most of these delegations welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 and termed it beneficial for their communities.

“We told them (envoys) that abrogation of Article 370 has been welcomed by Gujjars. It has facilitated reservation in the community and rights on the forests, which were denied to us for the past 7 decades,” J&K Gujjar United Forum Chairman Gulam Nabi Khatana told reporters here.

PoK refugees leader Narinder Singh told the envoys that they welcomed the abrogation of article 370.

The President of Jammu Bar Association Abhinav Sharma was questioned by an envoy as to why a demand of abrogation of Article 370 was not raised?

“We told them such a demand was raised long time ago but the Kashmir-centric rulers did not allow it to be raised and it was continuously suppressed,” he said.