Entrepreneurship for empowerment

Team B&C | NT

The Banglanatak.com recently organised an international conference on entrepreneurship for environmental and cultural sustainability. The two-day conference at Goa University was supported by Essex Business School, Universty of Essex, UK and the Goa University.

Speakers at the symposium included, Prof Jay Mitra, Essex Business School, UK, Su-Hyun Berg, senior advisor, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Suraj Morajkar, Sun Estates, Mac Vaz, cod director, Madame Rosa Distillery, Clinton Vaz, founder VrRecycle, Luke Sequiera, founder, NUMADIC, among others.

The conference aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among local youth and expose them to the potential of innovation led green business opportunities.

Bbanglanatak dot com is a social enterprise working across India with a mission to foster pro-poor growth and protect and uphold the rights of women, children and indigenous communities. The organisation specialise in communication for development and developing community-led creative industries based on intangible cultural heritage like performing arts and crafts. In Goa, the outfit has 102 members many of whom work as volunteers to work with artisans in Quepem and Salcette talukas.