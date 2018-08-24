Entrepreneurship Bootcamp held at Dhempe College

Department of Computer Science of Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar organised a personality enhancement programme ‘Entrepreneurship Bootcamp’ to create awareness about Goa Start-up Policy and State initiative on startups and innovation, supported by DHE and Directorate of Technical Education.

The lectures involved talks by Tushar Sawant, manager at Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration (CIBA) on the facilities provided by the Government to upcoming businesses; and Tirthaprasad Nagvekar, an entrepreneur, director at ADEC Embedded Technology and Solutions Private Limited. Nagvekar interacted with students about his journey from being an employee in different companies to starting his own and becoming an employer while Ankit Bansal, a member of Start-up promotion cell informed students about the various schemes and incentives provided by the government to entrepreneurs.

The workshop was attended by 94 students.