Ensure orderly flow of traffic near site of third Mandovi bridge: HC

A division bench of the High Court of Bombay at Goa comprising Justice FM Reis and Justice Nutan Sardessai, while taking cognizance of the report published in ‘The Navhind Times’ titled ‘No end in traffic woes as bridge works continue,’ observed that looking into the said article, “we find that a combination of factors contribute to the mismanagement of traffic which can result in high number of road accidents, petty crimes etc. In such circumstances, ‘orderly traffic’ could be a usual measure to find out the quality of the welfare measures offered to the citizens by the concerned authorities to live their livelihood.”

The division bench said, “We have noted in local newspaper ‘The Navhind Times’ dated August 30, 2016, a news item under the caption ‘No end in traffic woes as bridge works continue.’ ‘Orderly traffic’ can be used as an indication to ascertain whether the measures taken by the authorities are effective for a welfare state. What often makes traffic a problem is a complete lack of coordination amongst the motorists on the road and the other stakeholders involved in traffic management.”

It was also observed by the division bench that the job of the traffic police is to enforce discipline and ensure that it is not breached and to take measures so that there is no traffic congestion in Porvorim where the work of third Mandovi bridge is in progress. Motorists joust with each other every day and often end up creating gird-locks that hold everyone up.

Such traffic congestion can usually lead to serve raised tempers on the road, the court observed.

“But on days when the traffic moves smoothly, everyone seems happy. In such circumstances, orderly flow of traffic through roads, especially the main roads which link the northern-southern side of the state, is very essential for the welfare of the citizens to protect their rights which are guaranteed by law,” the division bench observed.

The division bench has directed the registry to register a suo motu writ petition and issue notice to the respondents returnable on September 13, 2016.

The High Court division bench said, “Entrance to the capital city of Panaji through the bridge referred to in the said article, assumes a lot of importance, as it leads to the Goa Medical College, which is the main hospital in the state of Goa. The congestion referred to in the article would hamper smooth movement of essential services such as the ambulances carrying patients, fire brigades in emergency situations etc.”

Further, the division bench said that there should be enough manpower of traffic police stationed at the site to ensure a smooth and orderly flow of traffic over the said bridges and the roads leading to them, especially when, apparently, some development work is in progress to construct a new bridge. Failure in proper traffic management would gravely inconvenience members of the general public who cross the bridges to attend their workplace, schools, and other public institutions.

The division bench of the High Court also said that in such circumstances, we find it appropriate, considering the inconvenience occasioned to the general public, as narrated in the said article, to take cognizance of the said newspaper article under the said caption and issue notice to the state of Goa, the Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Public Works Department and the District Magistrate, North Goa to file their affidavit/s and state what immediate measures are intended to be taken by such authorities to ensure orderly movement of the traffic and prevent congestion at the concerned sites.