Ensure BJP wins 35 seats at next Goa polls: Shah to workers

PANAJI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Sunday directed the party’s booth-level workers to end the atmosphere of instability in the state and asked them to take a vow to form the next government in the state by winning 30-35 seats at the next state assembly election.

Shah assured that the BJP-led government in the state would complete its tenure of five years and also successfully win the future election.

Addressing a gathering of around 15,000 booth-level workers at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Taleigao Plateau, Shah said, “We have to take oath that in the year 2019, we will win both the Lok Sabha seats in the state, and during the next assembly elections, we will win at least 35 of the total 40 constituencies here in Goa,” he said.

Shah said instability is like an “eclipse” that affects the development of the state, and BJP booth-level workers have the capability to win elections. “Are all the booth-level workers from the 1,600 booths prepared to make BJP victorious in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections?” he questioned and the workers responded by shouting “BJP (will win).”

Shah said that party booth workers and party president either do not exist or are not important for other political parties but for the BJP they are the heart and soul of the party whose sweat has taken the party to new heights. “My career in politics began as a booth-level worker and now I am the national president of the world’s largest party. This would not have been possible in any other political party,” he said.

He gave an overview of the growth of the BJP from its Jan Sangh days as well as his view of the political scenario in the country and also recalled how the BJP rose from a “ten-member” organisation to a “party having 11 crore members.” “What makes the BJP different from other political parties is its ideology, while others have slid into becoming ‘family concerns’ rather than political parties. BJP has become the largest political party in the world with its enrolment drive taking its membership to 11 crore,” Shah said.

“In the past, BJP workers used to celebrate even if a party candidate managed to save his deposit in polls. We went on progressing because our organisation is affiliated to an ideology and not to any person,” the party president said. “The same party has now become the party with the maximum legislators and MPs. We have maximum number of councillors, maximum number of state governments and maximum number of chief ministers,” the BJP chief said. He said ever since Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, BJP has won in 20 states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam. “Now BJP will form government in Karnataka and make it the 21st state on May 15

evening after the poll results,” Shah said.

Speaking about the state’s mining issue that has affected many people, Shah said the solution to the issue will come through court. “I don’t want to speak much on the issue, but I want to assure the people of Goa that the mining crisis, which has arisen due to court order would be solved through court only,” he said.

Slamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Modi government, Shah said that the country has seen development in the last four years which the Congress could not come up with over the past four generations. He enumerated several programmes of the government like Skill India, Public health insurance scheme, Jan Dhan Yojana and Clean India Mission as public-centric schemes. “Rahul baba, go through your party’s achievement in the last four generations,” he said, recalling the poor development and underfunding of a small state like Goa. “Under the 13th Finance Commission, Congress had given Rs 5,098 crore to the state and after BJP coming to power, the fund was increased thrice under the 14th Finance Commission,” Shah said.

He also reminded the crowd about the 2016 surgical strike carried out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under the supervision of Prime Minister Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar which brought the country at par with USA and Israel to avenge the death of soldiers. “The Uri attack happened when Parrikar was the defence minister. In the attack, 12 soldiers were burnt to death. The entire country was shocked. Parrikar was then the defence minister under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi and within ten days of the attack, our soldiers went to PoK and took revenge through the surgical strike,” he said.

Earlier, Shah was accorded a warm welcome by the party leaders on his arrival at the Dabolim airport in the afternoon.