Ensure adequate food supply to people, Governor tells govt







Panaji: Goa Governor Satyapal Malik on Tuesday told the government to take measures for rationing and supply of food stocks to the people, especially to those belonging to the lower rung of the society who may suffer the most during the lockdown in the state imposed in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

After announcing the 100 per cent lockdown from the Tuesday midnight Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the Chief Secretary and the health secretary attended a meeting conveyed by the Governor on Tuesday evening at Raj Bhavan.

The meeting reviewed the preparedness by the state government vis-a-vis the COVID-19 threat.

Sawant briefed the Governor about various measures undertaken by the state including the lockdown imposed in the state and various relaxations given for essential services.

At the meeting, Malik emphasised on giving adequate supplies of essential goods to the people during the lockdown period.

He stressed that the safety of the people should be paramount for the state government; at the same time it should see that only reasonable restrictions are imposed so that people are not unnecessarily inconvenienced.

Malik requested the Chief Minister to hold a meeting of the high-powered committee everyday and inform people about various decisions taken by the government to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Malik also told the government that it should endeavour to set up a testing facility in the state as soon as possible.





