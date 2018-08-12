Enrolment in Ponda government primary schools up by 9%

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

PONDA: The government primary schools, which is fast losing its ‘importance’ have something to cheer about this year – enrolments in the schools in Ponda taluka this year have increased by 9 per cent as compared to the last year.

The data pertaining to the enrollments in government primary schools in Ponda was obtained from the Assistant District Educational Inspector (ADEI) office, Ponda.

As per the information obtained under RTI, a total 853 students have taken admission in Class I in government primary schools of Ponda this year, as compared to 784 students during the last academic year (2017-18). Out of the 853 students that have taken admission, 408 are boys and 445 are girls.

According to the data, though the number of fresh admissions has increased this year, the total number of students has decreased as compared to the last year.

As on July 31, 107 government primary schools in Ponda has a total of 3,088 students, while during the last year, 112 primary schools had 3,158 students.

This trend is due to the fewer enrolments in government schools during the last few years and it is evident from the number of students in the classes other than class I, said ADEI officials while speaking to this daily.

Despite the increase in enrolment of students, five government primary schools have shut down this academic year (2018-19) in Ponda owing to the fewer enrolments.

Government primary schools at Parampoi-Madkai, Bharbat- Shiroda, Karmane Dongar – Shiroda, Mudai-Panchwadi and Kaswada-Talauli have been closed down this academic year by the ADEI Ponda.

Meanwhile, out of the 107 functioning government primary schools, four schools have not seen any new admission during this academic year.

These schools include those at Undir-Bandora (total strength 6), Signewal-Nirankal (total strength 27), Vere-Vagurme (6) and Sakre- Shiroda (8).

Besides this, there are 15 schools which have 3 students in class 1, 12 schools with 2 students in class 1 and 3 schools with only 1 student in class 1. The data also revealed that out of the 107 primary schools in Ponda, 13 have less than 10 students.

The number of students in some primary schools of the taluka is increasing every year, while some primary schools are not getting any new students. For instance primary schools in Marcel have student strength of more than 100, while there are many schools whose strength is below 10 and some have even 5 students, said ADEI officials.