Enhancing personalitites at DM’s College

Department of English, DM’s College, Assagao organised a three-month certificate course on Personality Enhancement and Self Presentation in collaboration with Image Mosaic, an established grooming and etiquette consultancy firm in Goa. Resource persons were Charmaine Shackleton Godinho and Sneha Salgaonkar. The aim of the workshop was to give students a headstart towards becoming individuals with enhanced personalities. 52 students showed their interest and eagerness by participating in all activities conducted during the course.

Over a series of sessions participants were introduced to talks and exercises wherein their core moral values were fine-tuned and training in social code of conduct for various situations was imparted.

The sessions incorporated social, business and table etiquette. Participants were trained in the art of conversation – manner of speech, use of vocabulary according to social situations as well as the necessity to follow protocol when greeting people from various strata of life. Body language was also one of the core components handled by resource persons.

Information pertaining to nutrition and diet was also imparted with the latter half of the session devoted to table manners. Participants were introduced to the art of fine dining using cutlery and were provided a hands-on experience of eating with a fork and knife.

Certificates were awarded to all participants.