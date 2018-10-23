Engineers urged to emphasise on sustainability, durability

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

As an engineer, one needs to lay emphasis on sustainability and durability, said Manoj Kawalkar, national-level vice president (west) of Indian Concrete Institute (ICI). He was speaking as the chief guest after the installation of the new council of Indian Concrete Institute’s Goa centre.

Joseph Silveira, chairman of ICI-Goa centre; Chandrashekhar Prabhudesai, outgoing chairman; Vania Vaz, outgoing secretary; Vikrant Dessai, secretary of ICI-Goa centre and Shivkumar Patil, treasurer of ICI-Goa centre were also present on the dais.

Speaking on the occasion, Kawalkar called upon engineers to try to implement best construction practices for higher degree of quality assurance adding, “There is a need to inculcate quality awareness and to train the unskilled persons to get quality output.”

Earlier, Austin Rodrigues welcomed the dignitaries. Joseph Silveira, chairman of ICI-Goa centre Chandrashekhar Prabhudesai also spoke on the occasion. Shivkumar Patil, treasurer of ICI-Goa centre proposed the vote of thanks.

After the installation ceremony, Madhav Kamat delivered a talk on ‘Sustainable design of buildings for durability’. He highlighted different aspects to be incorporated to design a durable building. Dr Jennifer Kamat introduced the guests while Vikrant Dessai proposed the vote of thanks. The event was organised in associated with Ultra Tech Cements.