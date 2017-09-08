Engineers must focus on environment, energy conservation: Parrikar

PANAJI: Engineers need to take the environment into account while designing air conditioners (AC) for the future, informed the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday.

Parrikar was speaking at TechFest 2017, a technical symposium organised by the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE).

He also said that, running an AC by itself is environmentally damaging because the appliance consumes lot of energy and generates carbon fuel due to which the engineers must make ACs that save the environment.

“Engineers must also invent machines that have efficient mechanism and perhaps work on sensors,” he added.

He further said that ACs have become almost a necessity in people’s homes after TVs and fridges. Consequently energy used on running them must be carefully utilised.

Later replying to questions whether Goan engineers can find job openings in various infrastructure projects ongoing in the state, the Chief Minister said that project works are handled by contractors and unfortunately there is a shortage of quality contractors.

“Most contractors are only interested in doing road hot-mixing works,” he said.

Members of ISHRAE conferred the Chief Minister with honorary membership in their organisation. The TechFest this year focused on heating and refrigeration trends in the maritime industry.

Parrikar also said that, the basic functioning of AC has remained the same over the years and so “engineers need to be innovative in changing the current energy consumption of the appliance.”

The president of ISHRAE Vishal Kapur, gave the welcome address and said that, the conference aims at making a positive contribution to the marine sector as heating and refrigeration is a crucial function in ships.

The chairman of EDC Siddharth Kunkolieincar was present at the TechFest along with chairman and managing director (CMD), Goa Shipyard Ltd Shekhar Mittal. The ISHRAE is imparting skills to GSL vendors for the prestigious MSLV project.

The National president elect, ISHRAE C Subramanium said that members will try to bridge the gap and provide a ship to shore interface for both marine and engineering professionals. The president, ISHRAE, Goa chapter Michael Martins was a key participant in the event.

TechFest is an annual event of ISHRAE where each year the focus is on heating and refrigeration trends in specific industries.