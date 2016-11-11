Engineers Day Celebrations at PCCE

NT KURIOCITY

Engineers Day celebrations were held at PCCE on September 15, the birth anniversary of the Indian engineer Sir MokshagundamVisvesvaraya. There were three sessions held during the day for the student’s andfaculty of the college.

A session was organised for the faculty on the topic ‘Connecting with people better’. This session was conducted by Kanan Tandi of Body Speaks Better. She conducted a very interactive session in which she addressed the audience on different ways of non-verbal communication and spoke about micro-expressions.

A two-hour workshop on Introduction to programming was organised by Aldrich Mascarenhas, Nishit Sardessai and Amod Shinde from the final year branch of computer engineering which was attended by 90 students from computer and IT branch.

A talk on ‘Automation and cutting edge technologies in packaging’ was organised for the final year Mechanical and ETC students. The talk was delivered by product head of HFFS, Bosch Ltd, Shashi Kiran R and HR Manager, Bosch Ltd, Sudan Surlakar who spoke about placements and job opportunities. Training and placement officer, Niyan Marchon proposed the vote of thanks.

