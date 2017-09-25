Engineering students need more than two hours internship

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

An internship and apprenticeship programme was organised by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and the GCCI recently deliberating on internship hours for engineering graduates.

The programme concluded that, local engineering students need more internship hours to be job ready. Speaking on the importance of internship, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, said that, practical experience through internship and apprenticeship was a must for engineering students. He added that the timing of the internship was important and that it should be slotted between the semesters and not at the end of the terms so as to help students understand the relevance of theory studied in college.

The director, DTE Vivek Kamat said that two weeks of internship to undergraduate engineering students is considered to be inadequate to gain any sort of hands- on experience. This leads to inadequate preparation of the graduates for ready recruitment.

While welcoming the gathering, GCCI president, Sandip Bhandare said that, being a CA he especially understood and supported internship as the chartered accountancy course was the most hands-on training course where students learnt on the job.