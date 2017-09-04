Enforcement of speed governor rule for taxis put off for 6 months

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has put off the compulsory enforcement of speed governor rule for all taxis for six months.

The rule, which was scheduled to be enforced from July 1, will now be enforced from March 1, 2018.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Minister for Transport Sudin Dhavalikar and other MLAs.

The unions of tourist taxi operators had threatened a state-wide indefinite strike from this week if the government goes ahead with the enforcement.

The transport department issued a memorandum last week on Friday to the offices of the registering authorities, before whom such transport vehicles are required to be produced for the purpose of renewal of the fitness certificate.

“The motor vehicle inspector, who inspects and finds a transport vehicles to be otherwise mechanically fit but not fitted with the speed limiting device, shall prepare the inspection report and issue the inspection report to the vehicle owner with a condition that vehicle was passed mechanically but fitness certificate is held up for want of speed limiting device and shall be produced on or before the end of the February 2018 for verification to release regular fitness certificate”, the memorandum reads.

A senior official of the transport department said that the decision to put off the enforcement was taken to avoid inconvenience to the people by the proposed strike as well as to give more time to taxi operators to comply with the rule.

However, the transport department is firm on its stand not to allow taxis to operate unless fitted with speed limiting device from March next year.

Taxi unions had earlier demanded with the government not to make installation of the device mandatory only for 15000 taxis but to implement the rule for all types of vehicles for the simple reason that ‘not a single taxi is reported to have been involved in accident in the state.’

The taxi unions claimed that speed limiter law is age-old technique. Taxi operators felt even better results could be attained with the use of modern technology like speed radars besides improved driver training and bringing about a paradigm shift in how traffic laws are enforced for all vehicles. Speaking to this daily, secretary of North Goa Taxi Owners Association Sanjay Vengurlekar said that an RTI query from the transport department has revealed that very few accidents involving tourist taxis, and black and yellow taxis were involved in road accidents from January 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017.

“While some police stations replied saying they are not having separate records on tourist taxis. If the records indicate that there were few or no accidents involving taxis then why we are forced to install such a device,” he questioned.

The transport department has received an amended notification from the Centre in July to issue fitness certificates only to those vehicles which are fitted with speed governors. And following this taxi unions had protested at the transport department and demanded to keep the enforcement in abeyance.