‘Enforcement agencies turning a blind eye to illegal fishing’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa unit of Bharat Mukti Morcha (BMM), on Friday, made serious charges against the enforcement wing of the fisheries department as well as the coastal police.

The BMM alleged that the agencies concerned do not “respond” whenever the incidents of illegal fishing in the River Zuari are reported to them.

Traditional fishermen, mainly from Siridao, Cacra, Nauxi, Bambolim, Curca and Odxel, who have registered themselves under the BMM, earn their daily bread and butter by fishing with the help of small canoes along the coast of the River Zuari.

These fishermen have been fighting against the illegal fishing being carried out by trawlers and mini per seine boats, but reportedly neither the department nor the police are addressing the issue.

As per the information provided by the BMM, in the month of January 2019, 15 incidents of illegal fishing involving around 152 vessels such as trawlers and mini per seine boats took place close to the shore of Zuari river from the stretch of Siridao to Odxel.

As per the law in force, the trawlers and mini per seine boats are banned from carrying out fishing within 5 kilometers of the coast.

The BMM alleged that the enforcement agencies are turning a deaf ear to the pleas of the fishermen over illegal fishing.

According to the statement issued by the convenor of the BMM Sebastiao Rodrigues, whenever traditional fishermen try to contact the control room of the fisheries department to report about the incidents of illegal fishing, often the landline phone no 0832-2425263 is found connected to fax machine even during the early mornings. If the call is answered then the response is that Coastal Police Station at Harbour, Vasco would be informed. Another response is that they cannot send a patrol boat to catch trawlers without permission of the Superintendent of Fisheries Chandresh Haldankar.

Rodrigues alleged that “Haldankar never responds to the fishermen whenever calls are made on his official mobile number. And, when the fishermen dial the Coastal Police Station, the calls are answered but no action is initiated and the callers are informed that patrolling vessel of the police has suffered a breakdown. At times, there are incidents when the coastal police personnel receive the call and pretend as if they cannot hear and keep the receiver down. Further, when the fishermen try to reach out to the police on emergency telephone number 100, they take a long time to understand the issue. And, surprisingly they even take long time to figure out where Cacra, Nauxim, and Odxel are located.”

Rodrigues states that as per the law of the land the officials of fisheries department are authorised under the Goa, Daman and Diu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1980, to initiate action against the illegal fishing. Currently, police officers besides block development officers and mamlatdars are also authorized to act.

He further states that the executive magistrate is also authorised to act under sections 107 and 145 of Code of Criminal Procedure, and added that these powers are not put to use by the concerned officials.

The traditional fishermen have been claiming that the illegal fishing is harming the ecological balance of the marine resources in the river Zuari and it has reflected in the figures released by the government which has shown a substantial drop in fish catch in 2018 compared to the catch previous year.