EMRI refutes allegations of youth dying due to ambulance breakdown

PANAJI

GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which runs the 108 ambulance services in Goa, has acknowledged that the deceased Amol Patil could not be provided oxygen support as the ambulance could not operate. However, the EMRI has refuted the allegations that the deceased died due to breakdown of the ambulance. Public relations in-charge of GVK EMRI Pratishtha Mudras, citing their records, said that after the 108 ambulance had arrived, the injured breathed only for about 3-4 minutes before succumbing to his injuries.

When questioned whether respiration support was provided through the oxygen mask and cylinder, she said that it was not provided. “Since the ambulance engine did not start, oxygen could not be provided to the injured,” she admitted.

Despite the fact that the oxygen supply could not be provided, she refuted the allegations that the injured succumbed due to the ambulance breakdown. She said, “We completely deny the allegations that the patient died due to the breakdown of the ambulance. He died due to the multiple injuries he had suffered from the accident.”

Supporting the argument, she further said that the injured was bleeding profusely and could have had multiple internal injuries. “Even if the ambulance was working, the chances of the injured surviving would have been very little because of the severe injuries suffered by the injured,” she added.

Mudras further said that the staff on duty is one of the most experienced staff that EMRI has in its employment and the emergency medical technician (EMT) provided all the possible first aid to the injured no sooner she was at the accident site. “Our staff covered the distance of about 14 kilometres from station to the accident site in about 15 minutes and no sooner they arrived at the spot, the injured was provided all the possible first aid after shifting the patient from the road into the ambulance,” she said. However, the EMT was not able to provide the oxygen supply as the ambulance broke down and the apparatus could not become functional.

Incidentally, driver of the truck involved in the accident Prasad Naik is the union leader of the 108 Ambulance Services Employees Union, which has been at loggerheads with the management for poor services to the employees as well as negligence in maintenance of the 108 ambulances.

He said, “When I called for the 108 ambulance, I requested that two ambulances be sent as I knew the condition of the ambulances in this region are very bad. Despite that, only one was sent and the most unfortunate incident happened. The ambulance vehicles are poorly maintained by the management.”