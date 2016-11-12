Empty purses

Frederick Noronha

People of my generation were in primary school when the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war flared up. We faced the threats of air-raids (none happened here), darkened windows and the occasional warning sirens. It was intimidating alright, even if Goa ultimately didn’t feel any of its impacts.

The 1975-77 Emergency passed off in our part of the country with most of us not even realising its impact, thanks, if one can say that, to the censorship. Later, Morarji Desai’s demonetisation of thousand and ten-thousand rupee notes was something everyone spoke about. But very few of us felt its bite.

Between then and now, it’s not that many of us have started hoarding black money. It’s just that the value of the rupee has shrunken hugely and inflation has caught up. A thousand rupees, forget about ten thousand, was a huge sum of money in the 1970s, and most Indians would have not seen such a note, let alone owned one.

Last week’s disruption of life in Goa, and elsewhere, due to the demonetisation, cannot be compared to war or a political Emergency. But it did remind us of what it feels to be poor. Our generation has largely had things rather easy for quite long. The Gulf War of 1990 might have disrupted our petrol supplies, and sent expat Goans packing back home (as did Uganda and Amin some two decades earlier). But we weathered all that.

Maybe those times were less scary, because the lack of an over-active media made us unaware of what was likely to happen next. In the case of demonetisation, one didn’t need to be an astrologer to say that the banks would face a very, very tough time to cope with the demand for notes. Apart from the dislocation all round in daily life, contrary to the hype with which the social media looks at things.

Arnab Goswami can afford to be wildly enthusiastic, and suggest that there is only one person (Rahul Gandhi, that is) who has reservations about the impact of the demonetisation. But for the rest of us, the reality of the marketplace does kick in fast. To my mind, it is hard to believe that the uber rich go about actually stashing away tonnes of wads of notes under their mattresses. It soon became obvious to us that the worst hit were the maids caught with no surplus, the vegetable and fish vendors unable to sell their perishables, even the tourists caught unaware. Generally, those who didn’t have the safety margin that some of us could lean on.

A journalist from The Hindu in North India undertook an innovative coverage of the situation. He went around photographing the impact economic policy can have on the common people, and what it meant to their very own daily lives.

One should be able to raise questions without being labelled anti-national, even if terrorism, money supply and financial reforms all got thoroughly mixed together in one giant barrel over this issue. Nobody will disagree on the need to battle black money. But there is bound to be differences over how this is to be done.

Targeting high-value notes is one way. (But, really, are Rs 500 notes high-value anymore? Someone pointed out that this is not even the equivalent of six British pounds. Thanks to devaluation and inflation. Even maids and school students would expect to carry this kind of money today.) Besides, if cash is one obvious source of black money, what about real estate and gold? Casually talk to any buyer of property in Goa, or elsewhere, and you’ll quickly hear complaints about the black-to-white ratio of different deals.

Hartosh Singh Bal, the out mathematician-turned-journalist from The Caravan, commented: “Another day of black money articles premised on the belief that corrupt bureaucrats and politicians have never heard of land or gold.” Aptly put.

Sometime back, out of curiosity, I filed an RTI application, enquiring about the number of income tax payers in India. Believe it or not, in a country of over 1252 million, I was told that barely 32 million filed their returns. This was earlier this decade or thereabouts.

Even today, the figure is officially put at just 4.1 per cent of the total population, a wholly inadequate number. While the salaried class gets taxed at source, too many others manage to slip through the net. In our day and age, where almost anything can be tracked, is it so tough to plug such leaks? Or, is it anything goes as long as you don’t upset the applecart?

In one of his cartoons, RK Laxman shows Indian politicians (belonging to another era, and another ruling party) trying to use a tiny rat-trap to catch a huge tiger labelled ‘black money’. The tail of the tiger is caught in the trap. The politicians say, “Ah, we have made a beginning!”

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s views on demonetisation are telling. “It is often cited as a solution (to get black money out of circulation). Unfortunately, my sense is the clever will always find ways around it, he is quoted as having said in August 2014.

Today, anything can be justified in the name of fighting ‘terrorists’. But we need to see what is the real impact of such actions. Even the President of India went on to endorse the move, while the Opposition seem to have, for quite some time, got swept away by the rhetoric.

Even spookier are the claims by a group calling itself the Arthakranti from Pune that it ‘triggered Modi’s war on black money’. The group’s proposals have been reported on earlier this year, and even before. It includes scrapping ‘56 taxes including income tax’ and to ‘recall and scrap high denomination currencies of 1000, 500 and [even] 100 rupees’.

They want all high-value transactions to be routed through banks, and then a 2 per cent banking transaction tax to be charged on money going through the banks. Avoiding ‘56 taxes’ might sound like a catchy idea to many, except that these suggestions have been soundly critiqued by anyone who knows what they are talking about, and have never been known to have worked anywhere else.

We may get dazzled by big figures and tall stories, but that’s entirely a different matter. Arthakranti’s spokesperson, Anil Bokil, who newspaper reports claimed had met top decision-makers, is said at times to be a mechanical engineer, and at others a chartered accountant, sometimes both.

Sorry for sounding sceptical.