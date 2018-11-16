Empanelment of ‘unreliable’ NGOs raises doubts over child-care homes survey

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Doubts are being raised over the credibility of the investigation that would be taken up by the department of women and child with the help of non-accredited non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ascertain whether inmates in 78 child-care institutions in the state are actually in need of care and protection or parents pay for their stay and boarding.

The department has empanelled eight NGOs which are not accredited for the purpose of carrying out verification process as well drawing social investigation report of each child admitted in these institutions.

Interestingly, the department does not have any database on NGOs working for the welfare of women and children in the state as a result they had to rely on internet or have sought referral to empanel these eight NGOs.

The Goa non-governmental organisations accreditation guidelines, notified in the year 2014, mandates seamless tracking of all work done by an NGO in the past and ensuring that they stick to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance.

Of the non-accredited NGOs in the state — all trusts, societies and foundations — there is not even a single NGO that can boast of a third-party stamp of approval.

The procedure laid down under the guideline includes local inquiry or call for intelligence report on the applications received for accreditation so as to place before the six-member Goa Non-Governmental Organisation Accreditation Committee (GNGOAC), a detailed report about each case for its decision.

Surprisingly, the committee constituted under the chairmanship of secretary of women and child development department in 2015 did not receive

any applications for accreditation during its first two years tenure. Moreover, the committee has not been reconstituted ever since its term got expired last year.

Sources have questioned as to why the department had sought to work with NGOs without accreditation. The accredited NGOs, said the officials, would help ensure transparency and autonomy of NGOs. They said that the department is supposed to work with accredited NGOs but has empanelled non-accredited NGOs that lack transparency and accountability, raising doubts over the authenticity of the reports that would be prepared.

According to the guidelines, the accreditation of NGOs is given to only those who have been continuously working in the field of women and child welfare for a minimum period of five years and NGOs owned and/or run/managed by individuals having adverse antecedents are not eligible.

The guidelines also includes suspension or withdrawal of accreditation in case any of the managing committee members of the NGO who has been granted accreditation is found involved in any unlawful activities and is charged/convicted by any court of law.