Embittered Francis says he will quit BJP’s core committee

The embittered Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza on Thursday said that he will quit the core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party as soon as he returns to Goa from the US, where he has been undergoing medical treatment.

D’Souza, who has been resenting after being dropped as urban development minister, said, “I am firm on my decision to resign from the core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party as soon as I return to Goa. I have not been attending core committee meetings… they never used to call me for meetings.”

“Sometime Sadanand (Tanawade) used to call me for meetings. But generally I would not be called… When I am not fit to be a minister then I am not fit to be anybody. Why should I take a smaller position when I have the experience of working as a deputy chief minister,” D’Souza said while communicating with ‘The Navhind Times’ on WhatsApp from the US.

Recently D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar, who have been ailing for quite some time now, were dropped as cabinet ministers by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and two BJP MLAs from South Goa were elevated as ministers.

Slamming the party over the recent allocation of cabinet berths, the Mapusa MLA said that if the party had allocated a cabinet berth to an MLA from North Goa district and the second one to a legislator from South Goa district then it would have been a politically sound decision.

“But party leaders feel that Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar is weak in South Goa so they are trying to strengthen his position. The party does not care for North Goa MP in Lok Sabha Shripad Naik as they (leaders) want him to lose,” D’Souza claimed.

Maintaining that decks have been stacked against Shripad Naik right from the beginning, D’Souza said, “I had told him that he was being targeted… he (Naik) had said that he knew about it.”