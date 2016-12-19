Elvis is AAP’s chief ministerial candidate

MARGAO: Announcing former Inspector General of Prison Elvis Gomes as the chief ministerial candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Goa assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal Monday assured Goans of forming a government that would be against crime, communalism, corruption and bad characters. He also assured to save the Goan culture, land, forests and tourism.

Addressing a largely gathered crowd at the bus stand in Cuncolim and giving an instance of Delhi assembly election, Kejriwal said, “Never make a mistake by challenging the common man.” He said former chief minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar has fooled Goans and that the BJP has no right to talk about good governance.

Kejriwal said, “If AAP is voted to power, we assure you that we will provide a clean and non-corrupt government. Gomes is an upright man, who knows the administration and can provide good governance.” Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal alleged that the demonetisation exercise was carried out by the government to help the super rich of the country. “While ordinary people stood in queues to deposit the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in the last week, the Modi government waived Rs 1,200 crore loan of Vijay Mallya. I do not know what relationship Modi and Mallya have. I have gathered from sources that Modi did accept money from rich people,” he said displaying a file.

Stating that the implementation of the process of demonetisation was a total failure, he said that the intention of the government was not to end black money. “It is our fundamental right to withdraw our money, which we have saved in banks. Rs 24,000 per week cannot suffice to do business,” he said.

Pointing out that in 2011, the government of France had submitted to India a file containing the names of 648 black money accountholders abroad, which included the names of Ambanis and others, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “If the Prime Minister wanted to end corruption, he should have first taken action against these persons. Why did Modi not give these names to the Supreme Court when it asked for them?”

Speaking on the occasion, Gomes said that there is a scam in the Cuncolim municipal council and that if AAP comes to power, action would be taken against those involved in the scam. He also alleged that there is a Rs 30 lakh scam in the electricity department. “The BJP government arrested only Luis, and not Berger. If we are given 36 seats, we will take action against all,” he said.

Local AAP leader Valmiki Naik and others also spoke on the occasion, including Dr Oscar Rebello and Dr Jerson Fernandes. Earlier, Kejriwal visited the Fatorpa and Balli temples. He, along with Gomes, also paid a visit to the St Mother Teresa missionary centre at Balli.