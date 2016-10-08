Elvis’ entry has Cuncolim leaders jittery  

MARGAO: Politics in Cuncolim is taking a new shape with several ‘players’ vying to make a mark in the area. Entry of Gomes into Cuncolim politics has indeed made some impact even though his political rivals are playing it down.

While former ZP chief Clafacio Dias, former Cuncolim Municipal Council chairperson Devendra Desai, ex-MLA Joaquim Alemao and bureaucrat-turned-politician Elvis Gomes have already made the political noises in Cuncolim, the present MLA of BJP Rajan Naik is also not lagging behind.

Naik is cautiously treading the path to zero in on all the moves even before others from Goa Forward and Goa Suraksha Manch could enter the fray.

“I am not afraid of Elvis Gomes nor of Clafacio Dias, or for that matter Devendra Desai. I am only afraid of God and no one else,” said Alemao, who started his campaign several months ago and held around 75 corner meetings in Cuncolim constituency.

Addressing media on Saturday, Alemao, who is banking on the support of councillors of Cuncolim Municipal Council, said he is a loyal Congressman and that he is confident of getting the ticket.

Interestingly, Alemao’s media briefing came a day after Cuncolim BJP MLA Rajan Naik’s supporters strongly expressed their backing for the low-profile legislator.

“We demand ticket for Naik; he has done a lot of development in the constituency. He should be given another five years,” they said, while speaking to media in Cuncolim.

Naik’s move of pushing his supporters ahead, a safe and secure move, was enough to silence his opponents who underestimated him.

“The actual fight would be between BJP and Congress candidates. AAP will be nowhere,” remarked Cuncolim MLA Naik. He said the GSM or Goa Forward would have no impact on the forthcoming election in Cuncolim.

“These are signs of panic. They are now moving on by accusing others,” reacted Elvis Gomes. He said he is in politics to do something good for his state and the constituency of Cuncolim.