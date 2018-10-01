Electronic tagging of dead bodies soon at GMC morgue

PANAJI: Following the gross negligence by Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), which ‘erroneously’ disposed of the body of Januz Gonsalves from Aldona in place of an unclaimed body, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the government will soon have electronic tagging of dead bodies, which are preserved in the morgue of the hospital and also set up proper CCTV surveillance.

“I have strictly directed my department officials and the GMC authority to have an electronic tagging for all the bodies that are in the morgue which will enable the officials in identifying them, and also given instructions to ensure that the morgue is under CCTV surveillance,” said Rane in a statement issued on Sunday after meeting Januz’s family in Aldona.

Rane said that in the memory of Januz, a dedicated ambulance service will be provided for the people of Aldona and an emergency care centre would be set up similar to that of Panaji, Sankhali and Canacona.

“I visited Januz’s family and they brought to my notice how Aldona is lagging behind in healthcare…In Januz’s memory, I have assured his mother that we will ensure the health services infrastructure will be strengthened and all suggestions regarding healthcare facilities given by his family will be strictly implemented,” he said.

Rane said that along with local MLA Glenn Ticlo, he will ensure that Aldona has the best upgraded health facilities. He said that the health department will immediately take up the work of upgrading the primary health centre at Aldona on priority basis.