Electricity official directed to inspect illegal connections on Agonda beach

CANACONA

The electricity executive engineer, Margao, Santosh Lolyekar, has directed the Canacona assistant engineer to carry out site inspection of illegal electricity connections taken by some illegal shacks and huts on Agonda beach in Canacona.

In view of complaints lodged by residents of Agonda over illegal shacks and huts that have come up on the beach, earlier the Canacona deputy collector was asked by the GCZMA to carry out a site inspection and submit report for further action. Canacona BDO also asked the Agonda panchayat to survey the beach area for illegalities and place the survey report before the panchayat body meeting before submitting it to him.