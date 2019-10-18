Electricity dept ties up with HDFC Bank for online bill payment

Panaji: The state electricity department, on Thursday, tied up with the HDFC Bank for online payment of electricity bills wherein consumers in Goa can pay their bills digitally using the additional payment gateway.

Consumers will have an option to make payments through various modes such as credit or debit card of any of the bank, net banking of around 40-odd banks by visiting the department’s website – www.goaelectricity.gov.in.

In case the consumers who do not wish to pay the bills through the online option, they can visit the nearby department’s centre and make payments using PoS machine by using credit or debit card of any of the bank powered by RuPay card or Visa or MasterCard.

The department’s partnership with HDFC Bank was launched by Power Minister Nilesh Cabral in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Cabral said that he has asked the HDFC Bank to come up with a machine similar to that of ATM wherein consumers can pay their bills round-the-clock as per their convenience.

Interacting with media on the sidelines of the function, Cabral said that during this monsoon 55 power transformers were damaged and that the initial assessment indicates a loss to the tune of Rs 8-10

crore.

The Power Minister said that the electricity department has issued notices to the government departments, firms and local residents who have failed to clear the dues to the tune of Rs 382 crore.

“We took almost nine months to finalise the demand collection balance which was pending for the last five years. We have initiated the process of deducting the bill amount directly from the different departments’ budget head and I am confident that all bills of government departments will be cleared before March 31, 2020,” he said.

He further said that if the Corporation of City of Panaji fails to clear the pending dues for the power connection to Panaji municipal market in the next few days then the supply to the market complex will be again disconnected by the department, adding that, installment facility has been offered to all the defaulters.