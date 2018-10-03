Electricity department suffers `25 lakh loss in North Goa

MAPUSA: Due to the squall in Bardez, the electricity department has suffered a loss of around Rs 20- 25 lakh approximately, as around 40 electric poles have been damaged. Villages like Thivim-Sirsaim, Colvale, Dhargal, Camurlim were the most affected.

The sudden squall on Monday afternoon resulted in uprooting of various trees, falling of branches on electric wires and damaging poles in most parts of Bardez taluka. Following the snapping of wires, power supply in most areas was affected.

The affected areas were Mapusa, Thivim-Sirsaim, Colvale, Dhargal, Camurlim and Moira where there was no power supply. Subsequently during the night Mapusa, Moira and surrounding areas was provided the power supply.

On Tuesday morning the electricity department has started work on replacing 40 electricity poles which were damaged in the squall.

Executive engineer Shailesh Burye said, “In most places we have restored the power supply. The high tension lines have been repaired and low tension lines are being checked by our linesmen”.

When asked about the loss suffered by the department, he said, “The exact loss is yet to be ascertained but we expect a loss of around Rs 25 lakh”.

Since there was no power even water supply in the taluka was affected causing inconvenience to residents. Mapusa fire station was on their toes clearing the trees that have fallen on houses and electric poles.