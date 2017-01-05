Electoral roll 2017 published; Goa has

PANAJI: The publication of the final electoral roll 2017 for Goa was done at the hands of Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma on Thursday, in the city, which included a total of 11,09,280 voters – 5,62,930 females and 5,45,531 males – besides 819 service electors. The Chief Secretary also released a logo – Goa Votes 2017 for the particular polls.

Speaking on the occasion, state Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said that another four-day window period has been given for inclusion of voters in this roll.

“We will accept related applications, either online or through taluka offices, which will be cleared by the state Chief Electoral Office by January 18, also the last date for filing nomination papers,” he added, stating that the Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) would be distributed to the new voters included in the electoral rolls by January 20, and that the work of printing the EPICs is progressing on war footing.

Speaking further, Kunal said that the Election Commission of India had sought assistance from the Supercomputer Param to identify errors in the electoral rolls all over the country, and lot of anomalies were identified in the same over names, addresses and photographs of many voters, as also about the duplicate voters. “In fact, Goa also had a fair share of anomalies in its electoral roll, although the number of errors was less,” he maintained, informing that the same have since been corrected.

The state Chief Electoral Officer further said that the state Chief Electoral Office has sent names of many apolitical Goan people from every sphere of life to the Election Commission of India, to be nominated as icons – the ambassadors of the state Chief Electoral Office – for the forthcoming state assembly election. “By January 6, we will be announcing their names,” he added, observing that efforts are being made to rope in popular local figures from the vibrant Goan field of art and culture as the election icons.

“Election is the Festival of Voters and everyone should participate in it honestly,” Kunal observed, mentioning that his office will implement the Election Commission of India guidelines in true letter and spirit.

The Chief Secretary, in his speech said that the government administration is in coordination and constant touch with the state Chief Electoral Office for ensuring conduct of free and fair election.

Nodal officer (SVEEP) Dr Y Durgaprasad in his analytical presentation informed that this election will see maximum participation by voters, as also inclusion of exclusion groups like disabled people. “We are also taking assistance of Nukkad Natak and Tiatr group performances, in popular festivals, feasts and bazaars, for spreading awareness about the election,” he noted.

