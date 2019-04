Can family wedding of a candidate invite Election code of Conduct? Yes, in Shiroda by-election, the returning officer has cast cold water on Congress candidate Mahadev Naik plans to hold public reception for his son’s wedding.But former Goa State Election Commissioner Prabhakar Timble calls the decision of Election Commission of India as absurd .Mahadev Naik’s son is getting married on 20th of April, three days before the by-election in Shiroda which he is contesting.

Please like & share: