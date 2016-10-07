Elderly woman strangulated to death at Kakoda

CURCHOREM : In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old woman was strangulated to death on Friday morning at Madhegal, Kakoda. The Curchorem police said that when the woman Shobha Arvind Karmali was put to death she was alone in her house located near the Curchorem-Sanguem road at Kakoda.

The woman, who used to never open the door for any unknown person, was possibly sitting in the hall keeping the doors of the bungalow open. Her husband had left the home at about 7.15 am for work. At about 9 am Shobha called up her husband asking him to get fish from the market.

Sources said the assailants might have pounced upon the elderly woman, whose mouth sealed with the tape used for packing sometime between 9.15 am to 10 am.

It is suspected that the assailants dragged Shobha into the bedroom and strangulated her to death by using the same brown tape.

The murder came to light when a servant came to the bungalow for housework. The servant found the backdoor, which she always used to enter the house daily, locked. The servant came towards the front door and found the main door open. When the help got into the house she found Shobha lying on the floor. The servant immediately removed the tape from Shobha’s mouth and alerted a relative of the Karmalis who resides in the neighbourhood.

A doctor was called in who declared Shobha dead.

The Curchorem police, who rushed to the murder site, found that the robbers decamped with a cash amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh and one LCD TV set. However, the gold ornaments worn by Shobha were not touched by the robbers.

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, South Goa SP Shekhar Prabhudessai, Quepem DySP Sammy Tavares and PI Ravidra Dessai visited the spot.

Tavares said the police were investigating the murder case in all angles.

Services of a dog squad and fingerprint experts were used to probe the case.

Postmortem will be conducted on the body at the Hospicio Hospital, Margao.

Dr Atchut Kudchadkar, the doctor for the Karmalis, said that Shobha was a heart patient. But the death has occurred due to strangulation as the packing tape was tied tightly around her neck.

“It is a clear case of coldblooded murder,” he said.