Elderly woman found dead in plantation

MARGAO: A 80-year-old woman was found dead with burns on the body in a cashew plantation in Quepem taluka. The police said that Kamlavati Vithoba Velip of Velipwada at Adnem in Quepem taluka went to the plantation to weed it. However, she did not return to her house from the plantation.

Kamlavati’s son Anant Vithoba Velip (59), who reported the matter to the Quepem police, went around looking for his mother, but did not find her anywhere. He went to the cashew plantation along with his cousin and they found Kamlavati lying dead in the plantation. They also found burns on Kamlavati’s body. The police suspected that Kamlavati might have sustained burn injuries while putting out wildfire.

Police personnel visited the site and conducted scene-cum-inquest panchanama.

The dead body has been preserved in the morgue of the ID Hospital, Ponda.