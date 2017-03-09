Elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of vote counting

PANAJI: The North Goa Collectorate has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of vote counting for 19 constituencies on March 11, at the vote counting centre for North Goa at Bal Bhavan, Campal.

“We will be opening the strong rooms at 7 am, and the vote counting will commence with the postal ballots at 8 am followed by electronic voting machine (EVMs) vote counting,” said Nila Mohanan, Collector, North Goa.

She said that 10 halls will be used for counting of votes polled in 19 constituencies in North Goa, and added that at each hall, vote counting for two constituencies will be taken up except at hall number 3 wherein only vote counting for Mapusa constituency will be taken up.

She said that a separate strong room is designated for postal ballots at the counting centre where the returning officers from all 19 constituencies will be bringing their postal ballots in steel trunks along with a drop box from 3 pm onwards on March 10. The entire process of vote counting will be held in the presence of general observers appointed by the Election Commission of India, she added.

The counting process will be conducted in two phases, in the first phase, votes polled in Mandrem, Siolim, Mapusa, Calangute, Aldona, Taleigao, Poriem, St.Andre, Bicholim and Mayem constituencies will be taken up for counting, followed by the second phase, wherein counting of votes polled in Pernem, Saligao, Porvorim, Panaji, Santa Cruz, Valpoi, Cumbharjua, Thivim and Sankhali constituencies will be held.

She informed that 129 tables will be set up for 71 rounds of vote counting for the 19 constituencies. Every table in each hall would be supervised by the counting supervisor, a counting assistant and micro observer.

She mentioned that the counting supervisor at each table would be a gazetted officer

Speaking further she said that as many as 600 government servants will be engaged in the process of vote counting, and 400 security personnel will be keeping a close watch.

She further said that executive magistrates and special additional district magistrate will be deployed at every taluka to supervise law and order situation on the day of counting.

She informed that 8,469 postal ballots were issued to service voters, of which 3,322 postal ballots have been received as on March 8, by the North Goa Collectorate’s office through the facilitation centre and by post.

“Approximately around 75 per cent of 8,469 postal ballots have been already cast, but the accurate figure of the vote cast in the drop box will be revealed only at the time of counting,” she said.

She said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed on March 11, and added that hotels, restaurants, and tea shops located within the radius of two hundred metres of the counting centre will not be allowed to operate on the day of counting.

The North Goa Collector has already issued a order directing closure of the road from Bal Ganesh temple to fire force headquarters, Campal for normal vehicular traffic on March 11, from 6 am till the counting process is over.

She said that only emergency vehicles and the vehicles of the residents will be allowed to use this road from the fire force headquarters side. Parking of vehicles of the general public will be done at Bandodkar football ground, emergency vehicles will be allowed to be parked on Campal parade ground whereas, the vehicles of officials will be parked near indoor stadium and no vehicles will be allowed to stop or park along the Dayanand Bandodkar Road.