‘Ek Tara’ by poet Purnima Desai released

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

“We say behind every successful man there is a woman. Today, it is proved that behind every successful woman there is a man too,” said former central minister, Ramakant Khalap. He was speaking at the book release of a collection of Marathi poems ‘Ek Tara’ by poet Purnima Desai on Saturday, May 19 at Gomant Vidya Niketan, Margao.

Khalap opined that English language is used widely and is a popular medium for education today. Children are able to speak in Konkani, Marathi, Hindi, yet they are in a dilemma whether they will be able to read and write it fluently. Despite that they are pursuing education in English. He added: “Hence, we must keep alive our culture of writing poems or stories in our language. We must help the language progress.”

He added that not all poets and writers experience the fame they deserve. In fact, some never write their poems and they remain hidden forever. He lauded Purnima who has been writing since her childhood and encouraged her to continue writing.

President of Gomantak Sahitya Sevak Mandal, Panaji, Ramesh Vanskar highlighted that ‘Kavyamaifal’, an event hosted by Gomant Vidya Niketan, Margao has given birth to constructive poets in Goa. He further stated that literature has the power to resolve many social issues. “Purnima in her poems has made sure to maintain the reality while she only writes about her personal experiences,” he said.

Purnima said that she could learn poems in her childhood because of the tunes that her teachers created and taught her. “I was always fond of writing but I never took to writing poems seriously. Recently when I did, I found myself thinking of a tune first and then placing my words on the basis of that tune. This way, many poems emerged out of the music I composed in my mind. More than the words, I am attached to the tunes that help me express my feelings,” said Purnima.

With poems in her newly released book, Purnima attempts to achieve at least one star from the sky which everyone considers as impossible, hence the book title ‘Ek Tara’. Purnima’s poems are influenced by people, experiences and her surroundings. Many a times they have also acted as a stress reliever.

President of Gomant Vidya Niketan, Janardan Verlekar also spoke on the occasion. Late Ashok Borkar, a poet was remembered on the occasion. His wife, Kavita Borkar, organiser of ‘Kavyamaifal’ at Gomant Vidya Niketan, Margao, and Shubh Labh Publishers of Quepem assisted Purnima in publishing her first book.