Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat Cluster Level Camp for Goa Cluster was conducted at KV Bambolim Camp. All five KVs of Goa participated in this camp. Chief guest for the occasion was Commandant, 2STC (HQ), Brigadier A K Sharma. Various cultural and literary competitions were held during the camp. Winners of these competitions will represent Goa cluster in the regional level camp to be held at Pune at the end of this month.

